Nomura Holdings Inc. Has $112,000 Stake in Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR)

Nomura Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ESPR – Free Report) by 67.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,345 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 78,676 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Esperion Therapeutics were worth $112,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Esperion Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $9,568,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 1,128,149 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,373,000 after buying an additional 11,494 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in Esperion Therapeutics by 120.1% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 413,704 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $405,000 after buying an additional 225,767 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $131,000. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC bought a new position in Esperion Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $181,000. 47.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on ESPR. StockNews.com lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 7th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Esperion Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Bank of America lowered Esperion Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $2.90 to $2.50 in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

NASDAQ:ESPR opened at $2.18 on Tuesday. Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.70 and a 12-month high of $3.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $413.02 million, a P/E ratio of -2.20 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.38.

Esperion Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ESPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $137.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.11 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Esperion Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Esperion Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes medicines for the treatment of patients with elevated low density lipoprotein cholesterol (LDL-C). Its marketed products include NEXLETOL (bempedoic acid) and NEXLIZET (bempedoic acid and ezetimibe) tablets that are oral, once-daily, non-statin medicines for the treatment of primary hyperlipidemia in adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease who require additional lowering of LDL-C.

