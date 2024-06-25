Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $104,000 in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. (NYSE:EMD – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 11,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in EMD. Creekmur Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 821.0% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 4,926 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund by 55.4% in the fourth quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 8,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 3,143 shares during the last quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, CTC Alternative Strategies Ltd. acquired a new position in Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund in the fourth quarter worth approximately $140,000. 33.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMD opened at $9.46 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.25. Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.85 and a 52 week high of $9.67.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Announces Dividend

About Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.0845 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.72%.

Western Asset Emerging Markets Debt Fund Inc is an open ended fixed-income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Limited and Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd. The fund invests in fixed income markets of emerging market countries across the globe.

