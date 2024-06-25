Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $119,000 in Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. (NYSE:ASG – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 22,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $119,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ASG. Karpus Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 162.5% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,681,642 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,040,985 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 842,508 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,448,000 after buying an additional 249,185 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 1,011,052 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 209,674 shares in the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 2,506.5% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 129,987 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $686,000 after buying an additional 125,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow State Investments L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Liberty All-Star Growth Fund by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. Flow State Investments L.P. now owns 121,308 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $641,000 after buying an additional 107,651 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Liberty All-Star Growth Fund alerts:

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Stock Performance

ASG opened at $5.26 on Tuesday. Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.47 and a fifty-two week high of $5.71. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.21 and its 200 day moving average is $5.28.

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Increases Dividend

About Liberty All-Star Growth Fund

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 19th were paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. This is a boost from Liberty All-Star Growth Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 18th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.13%.

(Free Report)

Liberty All-Star Growth Fund, Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ALPS Advisers, Inc It is co-managed by Weatherbie Capital, LLC, Congress Asset Management Company, and Sustainable Growth Advisers, LP. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty All-Star Growth Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.