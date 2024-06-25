Nomura Holdings Inc. Invests $130,000 in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MVT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 12,092 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 24,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $262,000 after buying an additional 1,516 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. RPO LLC now owns 147,482 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,588,000 after buying an additional 4,197 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 38.4% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 29,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 8,306 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Karpus Management Inc. lifted its holdings in BlackRock MuniVest Fund II by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 313,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 9,073 shares in the last quarter. 34.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:MVT opened at $10.82 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.73. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.96 and a 52-week high of $11.17.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.0505 per share. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in long-term municipal bonds exempt from federal income taxes. BlackRock MuniVest Fund II, Inc was formed on March 29, 1993 and is domiciled in United States.

