Nomura Holdings Inc. Makes New $81,000 Investment in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II (NYSE:PCK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 13,888 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock, valued at approximately $81,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 218.0% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 14,310 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 9,810 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,553 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,238 shares in the last quarter. Matisse Capital lifted its stake in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II by 1,442.9% in the fourth quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 268,583 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,558,000 after acquiring an additional 251,175 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in shares of PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II in the fourth quarter worth about $3,805,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000.

Shares of PCK opened at $5.86 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $5.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.77. PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $6.07.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 13th. This represents a $0.26 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%.

PIMCO California Municipal Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. It is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

