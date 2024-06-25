Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $158,000 Position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF)

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MVF – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 22,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $158,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Stonebrook Private Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $91,000. Cerity Partners LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Finally, Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC bought a new position in BlackRock MuniVest Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. 48.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Stock Up 0.8 %

MVF opened at $7.20 on Tuesday. BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.85 and a 12 month high of $7.21. The company has a 50 day moving average of $6.99 and a 200 day moving average of $6.99.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Dividend Announcement

BlackRock MuniVest Fund Profile

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th.

BlackRock MuniVest Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade, long term municipal obligations that are exempt from federal income taxes.

