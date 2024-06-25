Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes $96,000 Position in AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of AXT, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXTI – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 40,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of AXT as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AXTI. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in AXT by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in AXT during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in AXT in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of AXT in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of AXT during the 3rd quarter worth $85,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXTI has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of AXT from $3.75 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 9th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of AXT in a report on Friday, May 3rd. StockNews.com cut AXT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of AXT in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on AXT from $3.80 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $5.38.

AXTI opened at $3.73 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.32. AXT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.89 and a 12-month high of $5.64. The firm has a market cap of $165.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.32 and a beta of 2.26.

AXT (NASDAQ:AXTI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The semiconductor company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. The business had revenue of $22.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.00 million. AXT had a negative net margin of 21.01% and a negative return on equity of 7.40%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.08) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that AXT, Inc. will post -0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

AXT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes compound and single element semiconductor substrates. The company offers indium phosphide for use in data center connectivity using light/lasers, high-speed data transfer in data centers, 5G communications, fiber optic lasers and detectors, consumer devices, passive optical networks, silicon photonics, photonic integrated circuits, thermo-photovoltaics, RF amplifier and switching, infrared light-emitting diode (LEDS) motion control, lidar for robotics and autonomous vehicles, and infrared thermal imaging.

