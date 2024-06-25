Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY)

Nomura Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MQY – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 10,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $129,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Robinson Capital Management LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 7.8% in the third quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 601,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,249,000 after buying an additional 43,686 shares during the last quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 99.6% in the third quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 421,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,311,000 after buying an additional 210,302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund by 21.3% in the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,323,000 after buying an additional 39,899 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Finally, OneAscent Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund in the fourth quarter valued at about $169,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MQY opened at $12.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $12.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.16. BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc. has a 12 month low of $9.82 and a 12 month high of $12.52.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.72%.

BlackRock MuniYield Quality Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests in long-term municipal obligations the interest on which is exempt from federal income taxes. The fund also invests in short-term securities.

