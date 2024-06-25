Nomura Holdings Inc. Takes Position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN)

Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 28,354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Significant Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter worth $1,463,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $129,000. Shaker Financial Services LLC grew its position in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 33.1% during the 4th quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 83,922 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after acquiring an additional 20,887 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 226,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the period. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MFS Intermediate Income Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 50.90% of the company’s stock.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Stock Performance

Shares of MFS Intermediate Income Trust stock opened at $2.63 on Tuesday. MFS Intermediate Income Trust has a 52-week low of $2.52 and a 52-week high of $2.88. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.68.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Dividend Announcement

MFS Intermediate Income Trust Company Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 18th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 18th.

MFS Intermediate Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Massachusetts Financial Services Company. The fund invests in fixed income markets across the globe. It primarily invests in debt instruments. The fund seeks to benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Intermediate U.S.

