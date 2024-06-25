Northland Power (TSE:NPI) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $23.24

Northland Power Inc. (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$23.24 and traded as high as C$23.80. Northland Power shares last traded at C$23.70, with a volume of 631,131 shares traded.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins upped their price objective on shares of Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 6th. CIBC increased their price target on Northland Power from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Northland Power from C$27.00 to C$28.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Raymond James downgraded Northland Power from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 25th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price target on Northland Power from C$32.00 to C$34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Northland Power presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$31.42.

The stock has a market cap of C$6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.86, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.44. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$22.78 and its 200-day moving average is C$23.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 164.02, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Northland Power (TSE:NPI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The solar energy provider reported C$0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.55 by C($0.26). Northland Power had a negative net margin of 7.16% and a negative return on equity of 1.15%. The company had revenue of C$754.92 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$684.27 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northland Power Inc. will post 1.3008658 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.06%. Northland Power’s payout ratio is currently -171.43%.

Northland Power Inc, an independent power producer, develops, builds, owns, and operates clean and green power projects in Canada, Netherlands, Germany, Spain, Colombia, and internationally. The company produces electricity from renewable resources, such as wind and solar, as well as natural gas for sale under power purchase agreements and other revenue arrangements.

