Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $477.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. Alembic Global Advisors upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $532.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $530.00 to $500.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday, April 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $483.00 to $518.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $506.15.

Northrop Grumman Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE NOC opened at $430.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $457.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $460.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.73 billion, a PE ratio of 30.12, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.35. Northrop Grumman has a fifty-two week low of $414.56 and a fifty-two week high of $496.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The aerospace company reported $6.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.83 by $0.49. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.09% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.77 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.50 EPS. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Northrop Grumman will post 24.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a dividend of $2.06 per share. This represents a $8.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.87. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.62%.

Institutional Trading of Northrop Grumman

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 960.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 53 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the period. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC grew its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 247.6% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Institutional investors own 83.40% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

