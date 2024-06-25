Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY) Shares Pass Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $2.02

Nova LifeStyle, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report)’s stock price passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.02 and traded as low as $1.60. Nova LifeStyle shares last traded at $1.73, with a volume of 122,033 shares traded.

Nova LifeStyle Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of $4.20 million, a PE ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.02 and its 200 day moving average is $2.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Nova LifeStyle (NASDAQ:NVFY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.65) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $2.38 million during the quarter. Nova LifeStyle had a negative return on equity of 344.65% and a negative net margin of 68.74%.

Nova LifeStyle Company Profile

Nova LifeStyle, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells residential and commercial furniture for middle and upper middle-income consumers worldwide. The company offers upholstered, wood, and metal-based furniture pieces for the living, dining, and bedrooms, as well as home offices.

Featured Articles

