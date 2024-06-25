Nova R Wealth Inc. Purchases 915 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Nova R Wealth Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 39,656 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 10.9% of Nova R Wealth Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Nova R Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $20,848,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVV. Eukles Asset Management grew its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 126.9% during the fourth quarter. Eukles Asset Management now owns 59 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Richardson Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

IVV opened at $545.58 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $526.21 and its 200-day moving average is $507.74. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $411.02 and a 1-year high of $551.29. The company has a market cap of $470.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

About iShares Core S&P 500 ETF

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

