Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU) Shares Acquired by Salvus Wealth Management LLC

Salvus Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Nu Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:NU – Free Report) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 67,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Salvus Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NU were worth $799,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tennessee Valley Asset Management Partners acquired a new position in NU during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. UMB Bank n.a. bought a new stake in shares of NU in the 4th quarter worth approximately $55,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NU by 37.1% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,258 shares in the last quarter. Seven Mile Advisory acquired a new position in NU in the third quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Sand Hill Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NU in the third quarter valued at $84,000. 80.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NU alerts:

NU Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:NU traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $12.25. 5,056,268 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,411,857. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $11.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.57. Nu Holdings Ltd. has a one year low of $6.61 and a one year high of $12.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.63, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NU ( NYSE:NU Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. NU had a return on equity of 22.94% and a net margin of 13.86%. Research analysts expect that Nu Holdings Ltd. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on NU shares. KeyCorp raised their target price on NU from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of NU from $10.80 to $15.20 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Susquehanna increased their price objective on NU from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised NU from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.29.

Get Our Latest Report on NU

NU Profile

(Free Report)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking platform and digital financial services in Brazil, Mexico, Colombia, and internationally. It offers Nu credit and debit cards; Ultraviolet credit and debit cards; and mobile payment solutions for NuAccount customers to make and receive transfers, pay bills, and make everyday purchases through their mobile phones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.