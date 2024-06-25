Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) Shares Acquired by PNC Financial Services Group Inc.

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 14,332 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter valued at about $332,716,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 51.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,853,165 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,322,679 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in Nutrien by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 9,226,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,050,358 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its position in Nutrien by 19.5% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 12,017,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,960,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its position in Nutrien by 18,312.9% during the 4th quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 1,595,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,862,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586,631 shares in the last quarter. 63.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NTR has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Nutrien from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Mizuho boosted their price target on Nutrien from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 17th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. HSBC reduced their price target on Nutrien from $63.00 to $57.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Nutrien from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.28.

Nutrien Price Performance

Shares of NYSE NTR opened at $52.66 on Tuesday. Nutrien Ltd. has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $69.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market capitalization of $26.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.79.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 7.31% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.38 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Nutrien Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 126.32%.

Nutrien Company Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company operates through four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products. The Potash segment provides granular and standard potash products.

