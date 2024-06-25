NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) CFO Colette Kress Sells 100,000 Shares of Stock

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

NVIDIA Stock Down 6.7 %

NVDA opened at $118.11 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $102.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $81.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53. The company has a market cap of $2.91 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.70. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $39.23 and a one year high of $140.76.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 110.60% and a net margin of 53.40%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.09 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 262.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on NVIDIA from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Tigress Financial raised their target price on NVIDIA from $98.50 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial lifted their price target on NVIDIA from $117.70 to $128.80 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, DZ Bank lowered NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 213,335,626 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $192,761,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,828,050 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at $14,606,369,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in NVIDIA by 3.6% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 26,311,434 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,445,211,000 after purchasing an additional 910,009 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in NVIDIA by 54,019.5% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,866,869 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,352,811,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in NVIDIA by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,586,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,728,354,000 after purchasing an additional 388,851 shares during the last quarter. 65.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

