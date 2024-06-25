NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Gap Up After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on the stock from $135.00 to $150.00. The stock had previously closed at $118.11, but opened at $121.20. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the stock. NVIDIA shares last traded at $119.66, with a volume of 55,711,973 shares changing hands.

NVDA has been the topic of several other research reports. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $103.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Melius Research upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $91.00 to $108.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. DZ Bank lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.50 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, May 24th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.13.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Investors Weigh In On NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total value of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,288,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.17, for a total transaction of $576,765.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 503,878 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,582,043.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 100,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.99, for a total transaction of $12,699,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,288,862 shares in the company, valued at approximately $671,632,585.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 1,636,590 shares of company stock valued at $292,708,454 in the last quarter. Insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hamilton Wealth LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Hamilton Wealth LLC now owns 3,142 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,839,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Brooklyn FI LLC now owns 489 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Curran Financial Partners LLC now owns 691 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Bridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 473 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M. Kraus & Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. M. Kraus & Co now owns 657 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $594,000 after purchasing an additional 13 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.27% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 3.3 %

The business’s 50 day moving average is $102.89 and its 200 day moving average is $81.54. The company has a market capitalization of $3.00 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.07, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 3.14 and a current ratio of 3.53.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The computer hardware maker reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.10. NVIDIA had a net margin of 53.40% and a return on equity of 110.60%. The company had revenue of $26.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.59 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.09 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 262.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.52 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.33%. This is a boost from NVIDIA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 11th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is presently 2.34%.

NVIDIA Company Profile



NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

Featured Stories

