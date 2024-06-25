Oppenheimer Lowers Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Price Target to $356.00

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by research analysts at Oppenheimer from $416.00 to $356.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Oppenheimer’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 5.35% from the stock’s current price.

POOL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lowered their price objective on Pool from $415.00 to $370.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $341.50.

Shares of Pool stock opened at $337.91 on Tuesday. Pool has a twelve month low of $308.45 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 3.52 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $359.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $379.38.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 35.49% and a net margin of 9.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pool will post 13.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Pool by 250.0% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

