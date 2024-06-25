Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.17

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.17 and traded as high as C$0.23. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.23, with a volume of 45,331 shares traded.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.88. The firm has a market capitalization of C$31.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$0.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$0.17.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.02 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.47 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a negative net margin of 4.81% and a negative return on equity of 8.75%.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

