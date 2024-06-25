Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF) Shares Acquired by Strong Tower Advisory Services

Strong Tower Advisory Services lifted its position in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 9.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,163 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,408 shares during the period. Strong Tower Advisory Services’ holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after buying an additional 347 shares during the period. GPM Growth Investors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 37,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,795,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Whitaker Myers Wealth Managers LTD. now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 21,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,051,000 after buying an additional 544 shares during the period.

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of CALF traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $44.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,338,179 shares. The business has a fifty day moving average of $45.82 and a 200-day moving average of $46.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

