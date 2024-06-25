Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO) Stock Passes Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.75

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.75 and traded as high as $0.96. Pacific Health Care Organization shares last traded at $0.87, with a volume of 10,482 shares.

Pacific Health Care Organization Trading Down 12.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.71. The company has a market capitalization of $11.09 million, a P/E ratio of 14.45 and a beta of 0.02.

Get Pacific Health Care Organization alerts:

Pacific Health Care Organization (OTCMKTS:PFHO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. Pacific Health Care Organization had a return on equity of 7.81% and a net margin of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $1.40 million during the quarter.

Pacific Health Care Organization Company Profile

Pacific Health Care Organization, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty workers' compensation cost containment company in the United States. It is involved in managing and administering health care organizations (HCOs) and medical provider networks (MPNs). The company also provides claims-related services, including utilization review, medical case management, medical bill review, employee advocate services, workers' compensation carve-outs, expert witness testimony, and Medicare set-aside services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Health Care Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.