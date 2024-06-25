Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR) CEO Sells $549,570.00 in Stock

Palomar Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLMR – Get Free Report) CEO Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.51, for a total transaction of $549,570.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 454,388 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,674,001.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Mac Armstrong also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Palomar alerts:

On Tuesday, May 21st, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.84, for a total transaction of $579,880.00.

On Monday, April 22nd, Mac Armstrong sold 7,000 shares of Palomar stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.03, for a total transaction of $560,210.00.

Palomar Stock Up 0.9 %

PLMR stock opened at $78.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.21 and a 200 day moving average of $73.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a PE ratio of 22.66 and a beta of 0.32. Palomar Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.08 and a 52 week high of $89.22.

Institutional Trading of Palomar

Palomar ( NASDAQ:PLMR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $108.39 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $322.10 million. Palomar had a net margin of 21.78% and a return on equity of 19.94%. Palomar’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Palomar Holdings, Inc. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PLMR. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in Palomar by 59.4% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 593 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new position in Palomar during the 1st quarter worth approximately $59,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 137.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 735 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 425 shares during the last quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. raised its position in Palomar by 66.7% during the 1st quarter. Atwood & Palmer Inc. now owns 750 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in Palomar by 29.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. 90.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on PLMR. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Palomar in a research report on Monday, April 15th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $97.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Palomar from $93.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Palomar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $78.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday, March 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Palomar has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.83.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Palomar

About Palomar

(Get Free Report)

Palomar Holdings, Inc, a specialty insurance company, provides property and casualty insurance to residential and businesses in the United States. The company offers personal and commercial specialty property insurance products, including residential and commercial earthquake, fronting, commercial all risk, specialty homeowners, inland marine, Hawaii hurricane, and residential flood, as well as other products, such as assumed reinsurance.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Palomar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Palomar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.