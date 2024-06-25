Panther Metals (LON:PALM) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average of $16.80

Panther Metals PLC (LON:PALM – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 16.80 ($0.21) and traded as high as GBX 88 ($1.12). Panther Metals shares last traded at GBX 82.50 ($1.05), with a volume of 3,000 shares.

Panther Metals Stock Performance

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 16.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 8.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The company has a market capitalization of £76.11 million, a PE ratio of -317.40 and a beta of 1.10.

Get Panther Metals alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Darren Hazelwood bought 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 5 ($0.06) per share, for a total transaction of £7,500 ($9,514.14). 42.05% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Panther Metals Company Profile

Panther Metals PLC operates as a mineral exploration company in Canada and Australia. The company holds 100% interest in Obonga Greenstone Belt project; Dotted Lake project; Big Bear Gold project, and Manitou Lakes project located in Ontario, Canada. It also holds interests in Annaburroo and Marrakai gold project areas located in the Northern Territory, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Panther Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Panther Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.