Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) in a report issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. The firm set a “sell” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.68% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Raymond James reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Paramount Global in a report on Tuesday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Paramount Global from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 4th. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Global in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Paramount Global from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.29.

Get Paramount Global alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on PARA

Paramount Global Price Performance

NASDAQ:PARA opened at $10.29 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a PE ratio of -68.60, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.78. Paramount Global has a 52 week low of $9.54 and a 52 week high of $17.50.

Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.28. Paramount Global had a positive return on equity of 3.35% and a negative net margin of 0.15%. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Paramount Global will post 1.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Paramount Global

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Paramount Global by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,855 shares of the company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 7,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 29,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $431,000 after buying an additional 879 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 134,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,985,000 after buying an additional 887 shares during the period. Finally, Cape Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in Paramount Global by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 18,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

About Paramount Global

(Get Free Report)

Paramount Global operates as a media, streaming, and entertainment company worldwide. It operates through TV Media, Direct-to-Consumer, and Filmed Entertainment segments. The TV Media segment operates CBS Television Network, a domestic broadcast television network; CBS Stations, a television station; and international free-to-air networks comprising Network 10, Channel 5, Telefe, and Chilevisión; domestic premium and basic cable networks, such as Paramount+ with Showtime, MTV, Comedy Central, Paramount Network, The Smithsonian Channel, Nickelodeon, BET Media Group, and CBS Sports Network; and international extensions of these brands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.