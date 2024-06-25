Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Given New $97.00 Price Target at Stifel Nicolaus

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Stifel Nicolaus from $95.00 to $97.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 22.04% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Parsons from $73.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price objective on shares of Parsons in a research report on Thursday, April 4th. TD Cowen upgraded Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $77.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Truist Financial raised their price target on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Parsons Stock Performance

Shares of Parsons stock opened at $79.48 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.42 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.00. Parsons has a 12 month low of $46.68 and a 12 month high of $85.44.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Parsons will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parsons

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 18,200.0% during the 4th quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Parsons by 700.0% during the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Parsons during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

Featured Stories

