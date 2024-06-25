Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Shares Gap Up Following Analyst Upgrade

Parsons Co. (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday after Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on the stock from $95.00 to $97.00. The stock had previously closed at $79.49, but opened at $81.45. Stifel Nicolaus currently has a buy rating on the stock. Parsons shares last traded at $80.29, with a volume of 40,232 shares traded.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Parsons from $84.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 9th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Parsons in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Raymond James raised shares of Parsons from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $82.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Parsons from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen upgraded shares of Parsons from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.50.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PSN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Parsons in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Parsons by 18,200.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Parsons during the first quarter valued at about $62,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel boosted its holdings in shares of Parsons by 700.0% in the 4th quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Parsons by 126.0% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,521 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 848 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.02% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $11.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 441.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $77.42 and its 200 day moving average is $74.00.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Parsons had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 0.49%. Analysts anticipate that Parsons Co. will post 2.63 EPS for the current year.

Parsons Corporation provides integrated solutions and services in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company operates through Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure segments. The Federal Solutions segment provides critical technologies, such as cybersecurity; missile defense; intelligence; space launch and ground systems; space and weapon system resiliency; geospatial intelligence; signals intelligence; environmental remediation; border security, critical infrastructure protection; counter unmanned air systems; biometrics and bio surveillance solutions to U.S.

