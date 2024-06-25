Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares of Stock

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.18, for a total transaction of $281,151.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,049,058 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,613,182.44. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Paycom Software Stock Down 1.6 %

Paycom Software stock opened at $145.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.66, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $166.96 and its 200 day moving average is $184.77. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $140.12 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Get Paycom Software alerts:

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. The company had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $495.89 million. Paycom Software had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 32.84%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycom Software Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.27%.

PAYC has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Paycom Software from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $184.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Paycom Software

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Paycom Software

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Oak Family Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,994,000. ARK & TLK Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $2,260,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 26.5% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 50,315 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $10,401,000 after acquiring an additional 10,555 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $6,670,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Paycom Software by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 302,544 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $62,542,000 after purchasing an additional 12,708 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.77% of the company’s stock.

Paycom Software Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paycom Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycom Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.