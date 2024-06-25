PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF) Insider Control Empresarial De Capital Buys 365,200 Shares

PBF Energy Inc. (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) insider Control Empresarial De Capital bought 365,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 20th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.84 per share, with a total value of $16,010,368.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 16,607,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $728,077,096.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Control Empresarial De Capital also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 17th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 38,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $43.65 per share, with a total value of $1,658,700.00.

On Friday, June 14th, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 600,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $44.13 per share, with a total value of $26,478,000.00.

On Wednesday, June 12th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 403,400 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.36 per share, with a total value of $17,894,824.00.

On Monday, June 10th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 7,500 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.65 per share, with a total value of $342,375.00.

On Friday, June 7th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 51,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $46.19 per share, with a total value of $2,355,690.00.

On Wednesday, June 5th, Control Empresarial De Capital purchased 200,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $9,074,000.00.

On Monday, June 3rd, Control Empresarial De Capital bought 84,000 shares of PBF Energy stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $3,776,640.00.

PBF Energy Stock Performance

PBF opened at $44.39 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.78. PBF Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.08 and a 1-year high of $62.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.42.

PBF Energy Dividend Announcement

PBF Energy ( NYSE:PBF Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $8.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. PBF Energy had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.95%. Research analysts predict that PBF Energy Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.92%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PBF Energy

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PBF. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PBF Energy during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of PBF Energy by 30.4% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 953 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PBF. Bank of America upgraded PBF Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $52.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Mizuho decreased their target price on PBF Energy from $58.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 20th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on PBF Energy from $54.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 3rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, PBF Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.82.

PBF Energy Company Profile

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

