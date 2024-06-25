Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD) Lowered to Sell at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $8.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 6th. Finally, Truist Financial reiterated a hold rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.10.

Pediatrix Medical Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE MD opened at $8.09 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $680.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.51, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Pediatrix Medical Group has a 12 month low of $6.70 and a 12 month high of $15.02.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.02. Pediatrix Medical Group had a positive return on equity of 10.31% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The firm had revenue of $495.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $496.25 million. As a group, analysts predict that Pediatrix Medical Group will post 1.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Pediatrix Medical Group

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Pediatrix Medical Group by 34.0% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,786,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,702,000 after buying an additional 453,254 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $124,000. Tidal Investments LLC purchased a new position in Pediatrix Medical Group in the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group by 4.4% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 87,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 3,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Pediatrix Medical Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,557,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,892,000 after purchasing an additional 164,333 shares during the period. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Pediatrix Medical Group

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

