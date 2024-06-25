Pennpetro Energy (LON:PPP) Shares Down 9.7%

Pennpetro Energy Plc (LON:PPP – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 9.7% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 0.70 ($0.01) and last traded at GBX 0.70 ($0.01). Approximately 224,545 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 374,246 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 0.78 ($0.01).
Pennpetro Energy Stock Performance
The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 1.50. The firm has a market cap of £702,100.00, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.50 and a beta of -0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 699.01, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.46.
Pennpetro Energy Company Profile
Pennpetro Energy Plc engages in onshore oil and gas exploration and production in the United States. Its principal property is the undeveloped central portion of the Gonzales oil field that consists of leasehold petroleum mineral interests with approximately 1,000 leases covering an area of 2,500 acres located in the City of Gonzales, Texas.
