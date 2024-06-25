Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Gap Down After Analyst Downgrade

Shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) gapped down prior to trading on Tuesday after Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on the stock from $103.00 to $99.00. The stock had previously closed at $80.00, but opened at $76.56. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Pentair shares last traded at $76.63, with a volume of 754,304 shares changing hands.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PNR. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Pentair from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. TD Cowen increased their price objective on Pentair from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 24th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Pentair from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Mizuho upped their price target on Pentair from $82.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 7th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Pentair from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

In other Pentair news, CEO Jerome O. Pedretti sold 24,747 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.45, for a total value of $2,089,884.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,254,534.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Pentair by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its holdings in shares of Pentair by 352.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 1,577,208 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $134,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,228,635 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Pentair by 443.7% in the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 77,215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,012 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 64.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 6,943 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of Pentair by 222.8% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 50,653 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,328,000 after purchasing an additional 34,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.90. The company has a 50-day moving average of $80.52 and a 200-day moving average of $77.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.22.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Pentair had a return on equity of 20.16% and a net margin of 15.30%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 19th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 19th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.47%.

Pentair plc provides various water solutions in the United States, Western Europe, China, Eastern Europe, Latin America, the Middle East, Southeast Asia, Australia, Canada, and Japan. The company operates through three segments: Flow, Water Solutions, and Pool. The Flow segment designs, manufactures, and sells fluid treatment and pump products and systems, including pressure vessels, gas recovery solutions, membrane bioreactors, wastewater reuse systems and advanced membrane filtration, separation systems, water disposal pumps, water supply pumps, fluid transfer pumps, turbine pumps, solid handling pumps, and agricultural spray nozzles for fluid delivery, ion exchange, desalination, food and beverage, separation technologies in the oil and gas industry, residential and municipal wells, water treatment, wastewater solids handling, pressure boosting, circulation and transfer, fire suppression, flood control, agricultural irrigation, and crop spray in residential, commercial, and industrial markets.

