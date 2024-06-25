PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Acquired by Pacifica Partners Inc.

Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 37.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,556 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,128 shares during the quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 26.3% in the 3rd quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,930,000 after buying an additional 1,385 shares in the last quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.0% in the 3rd quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,183,000 after buying an additional 1,608 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,645,000 after buying an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,648,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

PepsiCo Trading Up 0.5 %

PEP opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The firm has a market cap of $231.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company had revenue of $18.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be paid a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PepsiCo’s payout ratio is 81.50%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PEP. BNP Paribas began coverage on PepsiCo in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley upgraded PepsiCo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $190.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 18th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Tuesday, April 23rd. Argus cut PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $186.15.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PepsiCo

Insider Activity at PepsiCo

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of PepsiCo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total value of $1,000,360.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares in the company, valued at $9,603,634. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

(Free Report)

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.