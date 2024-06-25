PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Traynor Capital Management Inc.

Traynor Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 3.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Providence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 26.3% during the third quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 841 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Peloton Wealth Strategists increased its stake in PepsiCo by 6.3% during the third quarter. Peloton Wealth Strategists now owns 23,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,385 shares during the period. Pegasus Partners Ltd. increased its stake in PepsiCo by 7.0% during the third quarter. Pegasus Partners Ltd. now owns 24,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,183,000 after purchasing an additional 1,608 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in PepsiCo by 21.5% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 15,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,645,000 after purchasing an additional 2,767 shares during the period. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PepsiCo by 3.4% during the third quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,726 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,648,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PEP has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Barclays cut their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 target price on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $178.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $209.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Finally, Argus lowered shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.15.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $168.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $231.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.52. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $155.83 and a 52 week high of $192.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $173.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $170.36.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $18.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.08 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.37% and a net margin of 10.00%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PepsiCo Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 7th will be issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 7th. This is an increase from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.22%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.50%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Ramkumar Krishnan sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 53,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,603,634. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

About PepsiCo

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

Recommended Stories

