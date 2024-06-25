Peruvian Metals (OTCMKTS:DUVNF) Share Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $0.04

Peruvian Metals Corp (OTCMKTS:DUVNF – Get Free Report) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $0.04 and traded as low as $0.03. Peruvian Metals shares last traded at $0.03, with a volume of 2,000 shares traded.
Peruvian Metals Trading Up 22.4 %
The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.05.
Peruvian Metals Company Profile
Peruvian Metals Corp. engages in the processing and acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals in Peru. The company holds 100% interests in the Panteria phorphyry gold-copper project that consists of 15 mineral concessions covering an area of 7,204 hectares in south central Peru; and the Mansa Musa project, a gold-silver bearing project consisting of 10 concessions totaling 6,900 hectares situated in the Department of Huancavelica.
