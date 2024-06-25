Piper Sandler Raises argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Price Target to $535.00

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Piper Sandler from $522.00 to $535.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on ARGX. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $448.00 target price on shares of argenx in a research note on Monday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on argenx from $505.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on argenx from $402.00 to $408.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on argenx from $560.00 to $500.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 13th. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on argenx from $471.00 to $468.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $523.42.

argenx stock opened at $440.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $376.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $386.49. The stock has a market cap of $26.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -77.84 and a beta of 0.65. argenx has a 12-month low of $327.73 and a 12-month high of $550.76.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.71) by ($0.33). argenx had a negative net margin of 22.58% and a negative return on equity of 14.14%. The company had revenue of $412.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $404.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.52) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that argenx will post -2.75 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its stake in argenx by 1.5% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $419,000. Wahed Invest LLC grew its stake in argenx by 43.5% in the first quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Iron Triangle Partners LP bought a new position in argenx in the first quarter valued at approximately $17,717,000. 60.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

argenx SE, a biotechnology company, engages in the developing of various therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases in the United States, Japan, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and China. Its lead product candidate is efgartigimod for the treatment of patients with myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, pemphigus vulgaris, generalized myasthenia gravis, chronic inflammatory demyelinating polyneuropathy, thyroid eye disease, bullous pemphigoid, myositis, primary sjögren's syndrome, post-covid postural orthostatic tachycardia syndrome, membranous nephropathy, lupus nephropathy, anca-associated vasculitis, and antibody mediated rejection; ENHANZE SC; Empasiprubart for multifocal motor neuropath, delayed graft function, and dermatomyositis; and ARGX-119 for congenital myasthenic syndrome and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis.

