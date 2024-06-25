PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Boosts Stake in iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Global REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:REET – Free Report) by 36.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,302 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,621 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Global REIT ETF were worth $781,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in iShares Global REIT ETF by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 2,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $65,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Global REIT ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $108,000.

iShares Global REIT ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

REET stock opened at $23.28 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.98 and a beta of 0.92. iShares Global REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $19.69 and a 12 month high of $24.65. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $22.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $23.23.

iShares Global REIT ETF Company Profile

The iShares Global REIT ETF (REET) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE EPRA Nareit Global REITs index, a global, market-cap-weighted index of firms involved in the ownership and operation of real estate. REET was launched on Jul 8, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

