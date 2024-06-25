PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Cuts Position in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBKR – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 334 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Interactive Brokers Group were worth $785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IBKR. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group by 22.2% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 744 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Interactive Brokers Group in the fourth quarter valued at $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 23.80% of the company’s stock.

IBKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $147.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Citigroup raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. Barclays raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Interactive Brokers Group from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Interactive Brokers Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Interactive Brokers Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBKR opened at $121.06 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.02. Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $72.60 and a 12-month high of $129.19. The firm has a market cap of $50.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.69, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 0.82.

Interactive Brokers Group (NASDAQ:IBKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.01. Interactive Brokers Group had a return on equity of 4.72% and a net margin of 7.62%. The firm had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. This is a positive change from Interactive Brokers Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Interactive Brokers Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.09%.

Interactive Brokers Group, Inc operates as an automated electronic broker worldwide. The company engages in the execution, clearance, and settlement of trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, exchange traded funds (ETFs), precious metals, and cryptocurrencies.

