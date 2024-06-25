PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Grows Position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in News Co. (NASDAQ:NWS – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 30,844 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,237 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in News were worth $793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Irenic Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of News by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Irenic Capital Management LP now owns 5,226,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,432,000 after purchasing an additional 35,739 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in News by 1.6% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,157,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,769,000 after acquiring an additional 66,564 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in News by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,700,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,486,000 after acquiring an additional 74,367 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in News by 9.1% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 992,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,719,000 after acquiring an additional 83,025 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in News in the fourth quarter worth $7,919,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.63% of the company’s stock.

News stock opened at $28.31 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.25. News Co. has a 12 month low of $18.99 and a 12 month high of $28.92. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.64 and a beta of 1.39.

News ( NASDAQ:NWS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter. News had a return on equity of 4.28% and a net margin of 2.09%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion for the quarter.

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

