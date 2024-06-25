PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. decreased its holdings in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,235 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,800 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 8,102 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 38,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 170,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,709,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 68,880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,301,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina boosted its stake in shares of Rayonier by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 65,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Rayonier Stock Down 0.2 %

RYN stock opened at $30.07 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Rayonier Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.84 and a twelve month high of $35.29. The company’s 50 day moving average is $29.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.81. The stock has a market cap of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 1.07.

Rayonier Announces Dividend

Rayonier ( NYSE:RYN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $168.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.04 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.01 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.79%. Rayonier’s payout ratio is currently 101.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently weighed in on RYN shares. StockNews.com cut shares of Rayonier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $34.00 target price on shares of Rayonier in a report on Friday, June 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Rayonier

About Rayonier

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of December 31, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.7 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.