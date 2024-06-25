PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Lowers Holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in S&T Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:STBA – Free Report) by 1.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 26,197 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 472 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned 0.07% of S&T Bancorp worth $876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in S&T Bancorp by 5,870.6% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,015 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the last quarter. Bare Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the third quarter valued at $135,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in S&T Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $211,000. 65.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of S&T Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th.

STBA stock opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. S&T Bancorp, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.51 and a 52-week high of $36.28. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.03 and a beta of 0.79.

S&T Bancorp (NASDAQ:STBA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. S&T Bancorp had a net margin of 24.68% and a return on equity of 10.86%. The business had revenue of $96.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $96.30 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that S&T Bancorp, Inc. will post 3.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 9th were paid a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.14%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 8th. S&T Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.39%.

In related news, Director William J. Hieb sold 11,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.05, for a total value of $341,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $986,458.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

S&T Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for S&T Bank that engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking products and services. The company operates through six segments: Commercial Real Estate, Commercial and Industrial, Commercial Construction, Business Banking, Consumer Real Estate, and Other Consumer.

