PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Purchases 6,295 Shares of Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report) by 20.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,575 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Rivian Automotive were worth $858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bear Mountain Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC bought a new stake in Rivian Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Rivian Automotive by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,689 shares of the electric vehicle automaker’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 784 shares during the last quarter. 66.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Rivian Automotive alerts:

Rivian Automotive Trading Up 6.7 %

Shares of RIVN opened at $11.01 on Tuesday. Rivian Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.26 and a 1-year high of $28.06. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.71 and a quick ratio of 3.55.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Rivian Automotive ( NASDAQ:RIVN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 7th. The electric vehicle automaker reported ($1.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by ($0.03). Rivian Automotive had a negative net margin of 111.09% and a negative return on equity of 53.55%. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Rivian Automotive, Inc. will post -4.96 EPS for the current year.

RIVN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $15.00 price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive in a research note on Tuesday, April 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Rivian Automotive from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Rivian Automotive from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $15.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Friday, March 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.00.

View Our Latest Report on Rivian Automotive

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Robert J. Scaringe sold 71,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.49, for a total value of $820,719.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 909,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,452,349.59. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Rivian Automotive Company Profile

(Free Report)

Rivian Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells electric vehicles and accessories. The company offers consumer vehicles, including a two-row, five-passenger pickup truck under the R1T brand, a three-row, seven-passenger sport utility vehicle under the R1S name.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RIVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rivian Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:RIVN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rivian Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rivian Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.