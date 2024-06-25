PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Holdings in Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its position in shares of Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB – Free Report) by 11.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,776 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 465 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Globant were worth $899,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GLOB. Accent Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Globant by 122.0% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 131 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. GAMMA Investing LLC bought a new stake in shares of Globant in the fourth quarter worth $68,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Globant by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $136,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLOB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $238.00 price objective (down previously from $290.00) on shares of Globant in a report on Friday, May 17th. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Globant from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $240.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.44.

Globant Price Performance

GLOB opened at $173.62 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.40. Globant S.A. has a 1-year low of $151.68 and a 1-year high of $251.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $170.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $204.90.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 16th. The information technology services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $571.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $570.72 million. Globant had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 7.62%. Equities analysts expect that Globant S.A. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Globant

Globant SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology services worldwide. It provides digital solutions comprising blockchain, cloud technologies, cybersecurity, data and artificial intelligence, digital experience and performance, code, Internet of Things, metaverse, and engineering and testing; and enterprise technology solutions and services, such as Agile organization, Cultural Hacking, process optimization services, as well as AWS, Google Cloud, Microsoft, Oracle, SalesForce, SAP, and ServiceNow technology solutions.

