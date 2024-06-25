PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 49.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,297 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $798,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRX. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,788,594 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,848,000 after buying an additional 24,847 shares during the last quarter. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Regal Rexnord during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Prelude Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 55,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,272,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 141.7% in the 4th quarter. Forest Avenue Capital Management LP now owns 136,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,175,000 after acquiring an additional 79,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC increased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord by 176.2% in the 4th quarter. Bain Capital Public Equity Management II LLC now owns 212,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,491,000 after acquiring an additional 135,732 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RRX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 13th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $205.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Regal Rexnord from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 4th. StockNews.com raised Regal Rexnord from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their target price on Regal Rexnord from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.00.

Regal Rexnord Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX opened at $142.60 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $153.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $154.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.56. Regal Rexnord Co. has a one year low of $97.18 and a one year high of $183.85. The company has a market capitalization of $9.49 billion, a P/E ratio of -297.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10.

Regal Rexnord (NYSE:RRX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The company reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.98 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Regal Rexnord had a positive return on equity of 9.42% and a negative net margin of 0.48%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 9.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. Regal Rexnord’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -291.67%.

Regal Rexnord Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. The Industrial Powertrain Solutions segment provides mounted and unmounted bearings, couplings, mechanical power transmission drives and components, gearboxes, gear motors, clutches, brakes, special, and industrial powertrain components and solutions for food and beverage, bulk material handling, eCommerce/warehouse distribution, energy, mining, marine, agricultural machinery, turf and garden, and general industrial markets.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.