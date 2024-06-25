PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 1,547 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,415 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,547 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SPLG. Tsfg LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 255.5% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 396 shares during the period. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Tower View Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 416.8% during the fourth quarter. Tower View Wealth Management LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPLG opened at $63.83 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.13 and a fifty-two week high of $64.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.44. The company has a market capitalization of $37.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.64 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

