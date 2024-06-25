PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 239 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU – Free Report) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,715 shares of the company’s stock after selling 239 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ESGU. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 42,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,034,000 after buying an additional 7,335 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 232.9% in the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 18,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,706,000 after buying an additional 12,712 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 187.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 10,936 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,029,000 after buying an additional 7,132 shares during the last quarter. Gallagher Fiduciary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. Finally, Axxcess Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $1,649,000.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ESGU opened at $118.94 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $114.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $111.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85 and a beta of 1.02. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a one year low of $89.69 and a one year high of $120.21.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 11th were paid a $0.2916 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 11th. This represents a $1.17 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (ESGU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index composed of US companies that are selected and weighted for positive environmental, social and governance characteristics. ESGU was launched on Dec 1, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

