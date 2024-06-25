PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 2,700 Shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,668 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1,074,842.8% during the fourth quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 6,707,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,937,000 after purchasing an additional 6,707,019 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,694,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,376,000 after purchasing an additional 857,423 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 3,516.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 602,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,913,000 after purchasing an additional 586,058 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Invesco Preferred ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,110,000. Finally, Noesis Capital Mangement Corp lifted its holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF by 519.3% during the fourth quarter. Noesis Capital Mangement Corp now owns 433,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,967,000 after purchasing an additional 363,141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco Preferred ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:PGX opened at $11.58 on Tuesday. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $10.14 and a 1-year high of $12.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.65.

Invesco Preferred ETF Profile

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

