PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 480 Shares of Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lessened its stake in Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 34,380 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 480 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Huntsman were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HUN. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 75.9% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,151,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $79,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,359,437 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Huntsman during the 4th quarter valued at $52,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 56.4% during the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 742,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,649,000 after acquiring an additional 267,729 shares during the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 123.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 55,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after acquiring an additional 30,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Huntsman by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Investment Advisors LLC now owns 44,360 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HUN opened at $23.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of -44.93 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Huntsman Co. has a 1-year low of $22.14 and a 1-year high of $29.90. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $24.72.

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Huntsman had a negative net margin of 1.49% and a positive return on equity of 0.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Huntsman Co. will post 0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Huntsman’s dividend payout ratio is -192.31%.

Several brokerages have commented on HUN. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on shares of Huntsman from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 5th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Huntsman from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntsman from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $22.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, June 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane; and aniline, benzene, nitrobenzene and other co-products.

