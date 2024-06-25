PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Sells 613 Shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. reduced its stake in Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 613 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in Repligen were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RGEN. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $585,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Repligen by 39.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 106,379 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,915,000 after acquiring an additional 30,239 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Repligen by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 471,919 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $75,040,000 after acquiring an additional 11,204 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its position in Repligen by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 28,835 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,585,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA grew its position in Repligen by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 50,629 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,051,000 after acquiring an additional 3,250 shares during the last quarter. 97.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Repligen alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RGEN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Guggenheim started coverage on Repligen in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Repligen from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.75.

Repligen Stock Performance

Shares of Repligen stock opened at $123.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.91 billion, a PE ratio of 494.62, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.04. Repligen Co. has a 12 month low of $110.45 and a 12 month high of $211.13. The company has a current ratio of 6.35, a quick ratio of 5.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $154.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $175.02.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $151.31 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $150.06 million. Repligen had a return on equity of 3.95% and a net margin of 2.44%. Repligen’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Repligen Co. will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Repligen news, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total transaction of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Martin D. Madaus acquired 1,615 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $124.94 per share, for a total transaction of $201,778.10. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 4,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $576,348.22. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 20,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.26, for a total value of $3,377,314.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 163,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,456,162.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Repligen Profile

(Free Report)

Repligen Corporation develops and commercializes bioprocessing technologies and systems for use in biological drug manufacturing process in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It offers Protein A ligands that are the binding components of Protein A affinity chromatography resins; and cell culture growth factor products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RGEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Repligen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repligen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.