PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Takes Position in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Steel, Inc. (NYSE:WS – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 30,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. owned about 0.06% of Worthington Steel as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in shares of Worthington Steel in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Bartlett & CO. Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. TFO Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in Worthington Steel during the 4th quarter worth $76,000. Institutional investors own 45.41% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WS has been the topic of a number of research reports. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Worthington Steel from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Steel in a research report on Monday, March 11th.

Worthington Steel Stock Down 2.9 %

Shares of WS opened at $30.78 on Tuesday. Worthington Steel, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.00 and a 12 month high of $40.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $32.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.23.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Worthington Steel news, Director Carl A. Nelson, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of Worthington Steel stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.89, for a total transaction of $370,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 85,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,643,658.87. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Worthington Steel Profile

Worthington Steel, Inc operates as a steel processor in North America. It offers carbon flat-rolled steel and tailor welded blanks, as well as electrical steel laminations; and aluminum tailor welded blanks. The company serves various end-markets, including automotive, heavy truck, agriculture, construction, and energy.

