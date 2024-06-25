PNC Financial Services Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lowered its holdings in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,478 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,052 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc.’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $908,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Barometer Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in James Hardie Industries by 492.8% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,681 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares during the last quarter. PDS Planning Inc purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in James Hardie Industries in the fourth quarter valued at about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com cut James Hardie Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut James Hardie Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Macquarie upgraded James Hardie Industries from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.50.

James Hardie Industries Trading Up 5.0 %

Shares of NYSE JHX opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12-month low of $24.28 and a 12-month high of $41.98. The company has a market cap of $13.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.46.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The construction company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 38.97%. The company had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.51 EPS for the current year.

James Hardie Industries Company Profile

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

